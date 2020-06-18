subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine To Procure 16 Patrol Motorboats And Technical Equipment From United States For USD 600 Million

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, USA, patrol boats, technical equipment, Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Ukraine intends to procure a total of 16 patrol boats and technical equipment for USD 600 million.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the United States Department of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine intends to procure 16 small military boats Mark VI у SAFE Boats International, 32 MSI Seahawk A2, 20 FLIR radars, 16 long-range loud speakers, 40 МК44 cannons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, Ukraine obtained the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth USD 2.1 billion.

