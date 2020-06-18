Ukraine To Procure 16 Patrol Motorboats And Technical Equipment From United States For USD 600 Million

Ukraine intends to procure a total of 16 patrol boats and technical equipment for USD 600 million.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the United States Department of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine intends to procure 16 small military boats Mark VI у SAFE Boats International, 32 MSI Seahawk A2, 20 FLIR radars, 16 long-range loud speakers, 40 МК44 cannons.

