Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth Down 0.9% To 683 On June 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 23.8% To 16 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth Down 0.9% To 683 On June 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 2

On June 11, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 683 over June 10 to 29,753, and the number of lethal cases rose by 16 over June 10 to 870, at the same time, the number of the new cases fell by 0.9%, and the number of deaths decreased by 23.8%.

This follows from the data provided by the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 12, the number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine was 29,753 including 870 lethal cases, and 13,567 patients had recovered.

On June 11, 683 new cases were registered, 426 people recovered, 16 people died.

Therefore, on June 11, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded those, who recovered (683 vs 426).

The number of new cases on June 11 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 10.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Chernivtsi region (3,831), Kyiv (3,766), and Lviv region (2,526).

Rivne region registered a total of 2,231 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,931 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,669 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,506, Kharkiv region – 1,426, Ternopil region – 1,372, Vinnytsia region – 1,317, Volyn region – 1,313, Odesa region – 1,065, Zhytomyr region – 1,013, Dnipropetrovsk region - 983, Kirovohrad region - 568, and Khmelnytskyi region - 529 cases.

A total of 517 cases were recorded in Cherkasy region, 515 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 366 cases - in Chernihiv region, 316 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 279 cases - in Donetsk region, 277 cases - in Poltava region, 204 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 54 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 689 over June 9 to 29,070, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over June 9 to 854, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 31.2%, but the number of new lethal cases shrank by 8.7%.

On June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.