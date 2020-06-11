Shmyhal Admits Cancellation Of Local Elections In Autumn In Case Of Introduction Of Total Quarantine Restrictions

Shmyhal Admits Cancellation Of Local Elections In Autumn In Case Of Introduction Of Total Quarantine Restricti

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal admits cancellation of local elections in the autumn in the case of introduction of total quarantine restrictions.

He announced this at a press conference on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We plan to hold elections. The world lives in conditions of uncertainty with the coronavirus, the coronacrisis, if in Ukraine there are reasons for introduction of total quarantine restrictions, then, probably, we will be forced to postpone these elections," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the government still hopes that it can effectively manage adaptive quarantine and can hold local elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to announce the holding of local elections by July 15.