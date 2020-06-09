Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4%

On June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with its data, as at the morning of June 9, there were 27,856 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine including 810 lethal cases, a total of 12,412 patients have recovered.

On June 8, a total of 394 new cases were registered, 217 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on June 8, the incidence rate exceeded the number of those, who recovered (394 vs 217).

The number of new cases on June 8 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 7.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,729), Kyiv city (3,523), and Lviv region (2,211).

Rivne region has registered 2,094 cases, Kyiv region – 1,836 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,602 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,425, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions – 1,305 cases each, Vinnytsia region – 1,175, Volyn region – 1,113, Odesa region – 1,010, Dnipropetrovsk region - 971, Zhytomyr region - 935, Kirovohrad region - 562, and Khmelnytskyi region - 518 cases.

A total of 499 cases have been registered in Zaporizhia region, 490 cases - in Cherkasy region, 309 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 304 cases - in Chernihiv region, 274 cases - in Poltava region, 235 cases - in Donetsk region, 198 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 54 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, On June 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 463 over June 6 to 27,462, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 6 to 797, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 11.8% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 18.1% on June 7.

On June 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 485 over June 5 to 26,999, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over June 5 to 788, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 11.8% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 26.7% on June 6.