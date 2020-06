Arakhamia Admits Nomination Of Woman As Kyiv Mayor Candidate From Servant Of The People 17:45

Health Ministry And WHO To Assess Real Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine By ELISA Testing 17:43

Cooperation With IMF Will Allow Significant Reduction Of Gas Prices For Households – Finance Minister Marchenko 17:40

International Reserves Down 1.3% In May To USD 25.4 Billion 17:38