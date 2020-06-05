subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
05 June 2020, Friday, 13:42 9
Politics 2020-06-05T15:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Ar

44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov

Даша Зубкова
national police, police, arrest, detention, Arsen Avakov, skirmish, house arrest, suspicion, night house arrest, Brovary, Brovary skirmish

44 participants in the conflict in Brovary of Kyiv region served with suspicion, 31 participants were arrested, and 8 are under house arrest.

Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov said this during an address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of this morning, 67 persons involved in the skirmish were identified, 44 were served with suspicion, including 5 in absentia. A preventive measure was chosen for 39: for 29 - detention for 60 days without the right make to bail, that is, no alternative arrest, for 2 - detention for 60 days with the right to make a bail; for 5 - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days; for 3 – night house arrest," he said.

Avakov said that he was sorry for these people.

“I am sorry for people who got under arrest for food, housing, and UAH 800 per day and are likely to receive a real term of imprisonment for participating in an organized criminal group, but we will have no other reaction. If someone thinks he can to bring back into our lives the traditional gangster ’fixes’, criminal squabbles and the atmosphere of fear - we will respond very cruelly, with all the force of law. Let them not be surprised then,” he said.

Avakov considers the reaction of law enforcement officers to the conflict in Brovary correct.

"I believe that the police responded adequately and competently to the situation on May 29 in Brovary, but there are some complaints against the employees and heads of units regarding the possible prevention of this situation, therefore, some of them were disciplined by the head of the National Police up to removal from their posts. And this is a normal working situation, professional actions and competence of the head of the National Police of Ukraine," he stressed.

Avakov also thanked law enforcement officers and judges for the work done in this case.

Besides, the Minister of Internal Affairs said that together with members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Prime Minister, he had initiated the issue of strengthening control over compliance with passenger transportation rules and licensing rules.

He is sure that they need to be made transparent, and control - cruel and principled, so that there is no "black" money, financing from the side of crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the police conducted authorized searches of participants in the skirmish in Brovary.

Больше новостей о: national police police arrest detention Arsen Avakov skirmish house arrest suspicion night house arrest Brovary Brovary skirmish

Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Par...
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish I...
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In...
SBU Not To Serve Suspicion To Ex-Head Of Right Sec...
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry
News
Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Participate In Investigative Experiments And Polygraph - Avakov 13:45
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov 13:42
Kyiv Subway Will Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko 13:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:37
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko 13:34
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
more news
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok