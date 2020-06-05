subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry
05 June 2020, Friday, 13:37 10
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On June 4, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 553 over June 3 to 25,964, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over June 3 to 762, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 6% and the number of lethal cases rose by 25% on June 4.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 330 people recovered on June 4.

Therefore, on June 4, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people again become higher than that of those recovered (553 vs 330).

On June 4, the number of new cases made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 3.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,519), Kyiv city (3,292) and Lviv region (1,988).

Rivne region registered 1,962 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,711 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,507 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,280, Ternopil region – 1,233, Kharkiv region – 1,196, Vinnytsia region – 1,093, Volyn region – 1,008, Dnipropetrovsk region - 960, Odesa region - 970, Zhytomyr region - 855, Kirovohrad region - 538, and Khmelnytskyi region - 501 cases.

A total of 477 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 432 cases - in Cherkasy region, 307 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 272 cases - in Poltava region, 250 cases - in Chernihiv region, 195 cases - in Donetsk region, 188 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 51 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 588 over June 2 to 25,411, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 2 to 747, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 21.7% and the number of lethal cases rose by 50% on June 3.

On June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
