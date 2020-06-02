subscribe to newsletter
  Rada Allows Export Of Donor Blood For Humanitarian Purposes With Cabinet Permission If Health System Has Sufficient Reserves
02 June 2020
Rada Allows Export Of Donor Blood For Humanitarian Purposes With Cabinet Permission If Health System Has Sufficient Reserves

Даша Зубкова
The parliament has adopted a bill that provides for allowing export of donor blood and its components only as humanitarian aid with the appropriate permission from the Cabinet of Ministers and on the condition that the Ukrainian healthcare system has sufficient donor blood.

The bill No.2429 was approved by 332 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health stated in in April that there was a shortage of donor blood.

Ukraine Not To Lower Retirement Age - Draft Memorandum With IMF
Ukraine To Expand New Mechanism For Financing Healthcare – Draft Ukraine-IMF Memorandum
Kriklii Announces Launch Of Single E-Ticket For Railway And Subway In Kyiv
