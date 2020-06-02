Rada Allows Export Of Donor Blood For Humanitarian Purposes With Cabinet Permission If Health System Has Sufficient Reserves

Rada Allows Export Of Donor Blood For Humanitarian Purposes With Cabinet Permission If Health System Has Suffi

The parliament has adopted a bill that provides for allowing export of donor blood and its components only as humanitarian aid with the appropriate permission from the Cabinet of Ministers and on the condition that the Ukrainian healthcare system has sufficient donor blood.

The bill No.2429 was approved by 332 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health stated in in April that there was a shortage of donor blood.