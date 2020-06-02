Ukraine To Expand New Mechanism For Financing Healthcare – Draft Ukraine-IMF Memorandum

Ukraine intends to broaden the new mechanism for financing healthcare.

This is stated in the draft memorandum submitted to the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for consideration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of May 22, the National Health Service has signed 4,126 contracts worth a total estimated UAH 66.2 billion with hospitals under the medical guarantee program.

The Ministry of Health is initiating changes to the system of medical guarantees in order to preserve funding for medical institutions.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov has repeatedly stated that there has been a reduction in funding for hospitals after the implementation of the second phase of medical reform, in response to which the National Health Service has provided examples of hospitals for which funding has increased compared with 2019.