  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 3.5% To 328, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 10% To 9 On June 1 – Health Ministry
02 June 2020, Tuesday, 12:40 8
Events 2020-06-02T13:45:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 3.5% To 328, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 10% To 9 On June 1 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, quarantine relaxation

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 1, a total of 388 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 1, the indicator of new cases was overcome by the number of those recovered (328 vs 388).

The number of new coronavirus cases on June 1 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 31.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,410), Kyiv (3,071) and in Rivne region (1,823).

Lviv region registered a total of 1,734 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,623 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,442 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,216, Ternopil region – 1,180, Kharkiv region – 1,105, Vinnytsia region – 1,029, Dnipropetrovsk region - 943, Volyn region - 942, Odesa region - 896, Zhytomyr region - 776, Kirovohrad region - 516, and Khmelnytskyi region - 458 cases.

Besides, a total of 450 cases registered in Zaporizhia region, 411 cases - in Cherkasy region, 294 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 271 cases - in Poltava region, 178 cases - in Kherson region, 188 cases - in Chernihiv region, 173 cases - in Sumy region, 164 cases - in Donetsk region, and 47 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 340 over May 30 to 24,012, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 30 to 718, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 27.4% on May 31, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

Therefore, on May 31, the indicator of new coronavirus cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (340 vs 152).

On May 30, the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 468 over May 29 to 23,672, and the number of deaths decreased by 12 over May 29 to 708, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 19%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case quarantine relaxation

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 3.5% To 328, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 10% To 9 On June 1 – Health Ministry 12:40
