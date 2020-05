Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Trinity Monastery Of St Jonas And Holy Protection Of Theotokos

The Kyiv City State Administration has lifted the quarantine from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Trinity Monastery Of St Jonas, and the Holy Protection Of Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra resumed divine services in open regime.