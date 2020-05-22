Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 7.1% To 442 On May 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 40% To 9 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 7.1% To 442 On May 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 40% To 9 – Health Min

On May 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 442 over May 20 to 20,148, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 20 to 588, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 40%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 21, a total of 358 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 21, the indicator of newly-registered cases exceeded that of those recovered (442 vs 358).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 21 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 20.

The largest number of cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,905), Kyiv (2,522) and in Kyiv region (1,344).

Rivne region registered a total of 1,323 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,268, Lviv region – 1,240, Ternopil region – 1,105, Zakarpattia region – 1,003, Kharkiv region - 866, Dnipropetrovsk region - 859, Vinnytsia region - 824, Odesa region - 814, Volyn region - 740, Zhytomyr region - 607, Kirovohrad region - 460, and Zaporizhia region - 401.

A total of 383 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 299 cases were registered in Khmelnytskyi region , 277 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 266 cases were registered in Poltava region, 173 cases were registered in Kherson region, 166 cases were registered in Sumy region, 141 cases were registered in Donetsk region, 119 cases were registered in Chernihiv region, and 43 cases were registered in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 476 over May 19 to 19,706, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over May 19 to 579, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 34.5%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.3%.

On May 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 354 over May 18 to 19,230, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over May 18 to 564.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.