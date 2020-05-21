NAСB Refuses To Investigate Possible Corruption Of Yermak, His Brother And Zelenskyy At Government Posts Appointment

NAСB Refuses To Investigate Possible Corruption Of Yermak, His Brother And Zelenskyy At Government Posts Appoi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has refused to open criminal proceedings on the possible creation by the former adviser to the president (the current head of the Presidential Office), Andrii Yermak, and his brother Denys, in collusion with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of a corruption scheme for the appointment to government posts.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, in April the plaintiff appealed to the NACB with a statement about the commission of a criminal offense.

The statement said that the adviser to the president and his brother created a corruption scheme in collusion with the President to obtain undue benefits for the appointment to government posts in Ukraine.

Such actions, according to the applicant, have signs of crimes under Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or undue gain by an official), 369 (offer, promise or provision of undue gain to an official) of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the NACB did not open a case and did not start an investigation, explaining that the facts stated in the statement are already being investigated in the framework of the criminal proceedings of March 30, and therefore the statement of the criminal offense is attached to the materials of the previously opened criminal proceedings.

After this response, the applicant filed a lawsuit with a request to oblige the NACB to enter data in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, but on May 15, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to do this and returned the plaintiff his statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he knows who recorded the videotapes suggesting that Denys Yermak, the brother of the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak, illegally influenced appointment of people to government posts and why the videotapes were recorded.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) re-qualified the case from the alleged illegal influence of the brother of the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, Denys Yermak, in appointing people to government posts for fraud and handed over to the police for further investigation.