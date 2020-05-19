Nova Poshta Launches Regular Flights From/To USA And China

The Nova Poshta express delivery company launched regular flights to/from the USA and China.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Flights to order of the Nova Poshta Global will be operated several times a week and deliver both items exported from Ukraine and in the opposite direction - purchases that Ukrainians make in the online stores of these countries. Six regular flights have already been launched with partners - five to/from the United States and one to/from China," the statement reads.

Four flights in the direction of Warsaw - New York - Warsaw are operated by the European airlines Lufthansa and LOT, and one weekly direct flight Kyiv - New York - Kyiv - by the Ukrainian airline UIA.

Nova Poshta Global launched another weekly flight from and to China in collaboration with SkyUp.

“Despite the quarantine, the number of orders is increasing every day. Therefore, we are constantly looking for new and improving existing methods of express delivery. We launched regular flights with our regular partners Lufthansa, LOT and UIA, and last week we began cooperation with the Ukrainian airline SkyUp. First flight of this airline has already delivered 1,801 parcels to our customers with a total weight of 17 tons, including both individual orders and commercial cargo," Yurii Benevitskyi, CEO of Nova Poshta Global, said.

According to him, this is only part of the deliveries that Nova Poshta Global delivers weekly to Ukraine from China.

“From the USA, on average, we deliver about 25,000 parcels weighing more than 38 tons per week,” he assured.

According to the statement, in the first quarter of 2020, the number of orders from the United States increased 4.7 times year over year.

“This growth is due to cooperation with the American online store iHerb, which began a year ago. So, only in the first quarter of 2020, 230,000 parcels with a total weight of 360 tons were delivered from this store. The number of NP Shopping service deliveries also increased - for the first quarter of 2020, 81,000 parcels were delivered, which is by 32% more than in the same period of 2019. The company's customers began not only ordering more from abroad, but also sending abroad,” the statement reads.

So, for the first quarter of 2020, the volume of export shipments of individuals increased by 12%, and business customer shipments doubled compared to the same period last year, including almost 78% - parcels and goods, 12% - documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the Nova Poshta launched the delivery of parcels from China by rail.

Nova Poshta is an operator on the market of express delivery of mail in Ukraine, created in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns across the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.