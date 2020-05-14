subscribe to newsletter
Pakistan manufacturing all COVID-19 PPEs except ventilators

Тимофей Борзенко
Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)
Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)

The entire set of personal protective equipments (PPEs) about COVID-19 except ventilators is being manufactured in Pakistan, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal said, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

While addressing a News Conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Chairman NDMA said that the local manufacturing of the equipment is helping the NDMA save money.

The NDMA Chairman said that there is no shortage of necessary medical equipment to handle the Coronavirus in the Country.

Lt. General Muhammad Afzal said that transparency was ensured in the procurement of the medical equipment at level and foreign levels. 

Furthermore, he said that the NDMA has run 11 flights of equipment from China. The Chairman said that the equipment for Coronavirus testing has also been supplied to the provinces in abundance.

Lt General Muhammad Afzal said that civil work in the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Islamabad will be completed by May 15 and the hospital will become functional by the end of this month.

Больше новостей о: Pakistan medical services Coronavirus coronavirus pandemic Islamic Republic of Pakistan NDMA

