Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case

The members of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement demand the leadership of the National Police to evaluate the actions of police officer Yevhen Shevtsov and publish the results of the internal check.

The MPs made this statement during an online meeting with the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

In particular, the committee member Oleksandra Ustinova inquired about the course of the investigation into Shevtsov's actions, which had to be conducted on her demand.

"Let me remind you that the behavior of this representative of the National Police was absolutely inappropriate as he openly insulted people's deputies with abusive words. I wonder if there is any inspection being conducted, and whether there will be any reaction from the National Police of Ukraine. Do you think that the officer's behavior on social networks is ethical?”, asked Ustinova.

The People's Deputy added that Yevhen Shevtsov had filed a lawsuit against her for remarks on the inadmissibility of his behavior.

However, Ihor Klymenko replied that he had no information about the results of the investigation.

"Currently, Yevhen Shevtsov is holding the position of the Deputy Head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police. I had a conversation with his manager, and measures have been taken. I promise that he will not write anything like this anymore. An official investigation has been scheduled, but I am not ready to report on its results. This incident is unpleasant for me as the head of the National Police. I promise that the police will not insult not only you, but also other deputies and citizens of Ukraine. If the issue persists, we will take tougher measures," promised Klymenko.

Members of the law enforcement committee were not satisfied with this answer. According to MP Vladlen Nekliudov, Klymenko's reaction does not correspond to the degree of Shevtsov's actions.

"The lacks your public position on this issue. Having private conversations is not enough. Oleksandra Ustinova is a woman, a People's Deputy, and such behavior is showing disrespect towards her. Therefore, investigation is needed. If you fail to react now and to take effective measures, then hundreds of your subordinates will have grounds to insult other deputies and women. It will lead to a very dangerous precedent. Therefore, I urge you: if you lost control because of the coronavirus, pay due attention to it now", - Nekliudov addressed Klymenko.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Andriy Osadchuk noted that such cases undermine the level of trust in the police.

"Trust in the police is built on corporate culture. It will only be possible when we stop tolerating brutality. What worries me is not even Shevtsov's punishment or his apology to Oleksandra Ustinova, but the fact that Shevtsov could become an example for hundreds and thousands of police officers who will think such behavior is normal because there has been no reaction to this case. The Shevtsov case is not new; we lost track where this story actually begins. The real issue is the breakdown of trust in the police. And you, as a leader, have to set clear priorities because there are things that must not be tolerated. Corruption and such treatment of other people must not be tolerated. Therefore, we are not waiting for the Shevtsov’s punishment, but for the reaction from the police leadership, so that everyone understands that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable," Osadchuk said.

To recap, in the beginning of March, there was a public conflict between the People's Deputy Oleksandra Ustinova and the police officer Yevhen Shevtsov. Ustinova collected 50 signatures from colleagues in an appeal to the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to assess the corrupt actions of Shevtsov and his wife, Olena Degryk. Instead, after he learned about this, Shevtsov attacked the deputy with abusive language on Facebook. He deleted his post, and later also his own social network account.