12 May 2020, Tuesday, 12:24 15
Events 2020-05-12T19:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, PCR test

On May 11, the number of PCR-tests rose by 10.1% over May 10 to 5,678.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 187,307 PCR-tests have been conducted.

On May 11, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 497 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 40,289.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, a total of 7,938 PCR-tests were made, up 2.2% over May 7.

27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
