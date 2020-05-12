Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry

On May 11, the number of PCR-tests rose by 10.1% over May 10 to 5,678.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 187,307 PCR-tests have been conducted.

On May 11, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 497 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 40,289.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, a total of 7,938 PCR-tests were made, up 2.2% over May 7.