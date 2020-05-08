Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed in the World War II in Luhansk region on the border with Russia.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the President.

"The President honored the memory of those killed in the World War II on the Russian-Ukrainian border," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy visited the Ukraine - To the Liberators memorial complex in the urban-type settlement of Milove (Luhansk region) - the easternmost settlement in Ukraine on the border with the Russian Federation.

The President laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

"He also installed icon lamps near the sculptural composition - a soldier who takes off his cover in front of his native land, and a woman freed from Nazi captivity snuggled to his chest. The pedestal looks like a dugout. Inside - the Zemlianka [Dugout] museum. On the pedestal there is an inscription: Ukraine - To the Liberators. There is a mass grave near the monument. It contains hundreds of known and unknown soldiers who died during the liberation of Milove. 1,066 names of fallen heroes are carved on 27 memorial plaques at the mass grave," the statement reads.

Not far from this place is the village of Pivnivka, which became the first settlement, where in December 1942 the exile of Nazi invaders from Ukrainian land began.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers does not intend to hold mass events on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8 and the Day of Victory over Nazism on May 9.