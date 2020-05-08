subscribe to newsletter
  Georgia Recalls Its Ambassador To Ukraine Sharashenidze For Consultations Over Appointment Of Saakashvili As Head Of Executive Committee For Reforms
08 May 2020, Friday, 17:56 4
Politics 2020-05-08T17:58:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ambassador, Saakashvili, Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia, New Forces Movement, former President

Georgia has recalled its Ambassador to Ukraine, Teymuraz Sharashenidze, for consultations over the appointment of former president of Georgia / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, as the head of the executive committee for reforms.

This follows from a statement made by the Pershyi TV channel of Georgia with the reference to Foreign Affairs Minister of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Georgia does not consider possible disruption of diplomatic relations with Ukraine or revise its strategic partnership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee for reforms.

Больше новостей о: Ambassador Saakashvili Mikheil Saakashvili Georgia New Forces Movement former President

