  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 891 On May 5
06 May 2020, Wednesday, 12:39 23
Events 2020-05-06T22:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 891 On May 5

Даша Зубкова
On May 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 25 to 891.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the data provided by the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center, as at 10 a.m., May 6, 2020, a total of 891 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kyiv region.

Of the said number, 108 people are medical workers and 81 – children.

In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district, 308 cases were confirmed in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Horenychi, Chabany, Yurivka, Kruhlyk, Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Lychanka, Vita Poshtova, Sviatopetrovske, Khodosivka, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

In Obukhiv district, a total of 164 cases were confirmed in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne, Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Matiashivka, Pershe Travnia, Khalepiya, Trypillia, and Zhukivka.

Besides, 41 cases were confirmed in Brovary district, 36 cases - in Boryspil, 33 cases - in Kaharlyk, 26 cases - in Brovary , 25 cases – in Boryspil district, 24 cases - in Kaharlyk district, 22 cases - in Irpin, 21 cases - in Bila Tserkva, 19 cases - in Fastiv, 15 cases - in Vasylkiv, 13 cases – in Vyshhorod, 12 cases - in each Bucha and in the district of Makariv, 11 cases - in Vasylkiv district, 10 cases - in Vyshhorod district, 7 cases - in each Hostomel, Pereyaslav, Kotsiubynske and in the districts of Baryshiv, Bila Tserkva, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Stavysche, 6 cases - in each Rokytne and in the district of Borodianka, 5 cases - in Bohuslav district, 3 cases - in each Volodarka, Vorzel, and in the districts of Fastiv and Myronivka, 2 cases - in each Yahotyn, Bohuslav, Hlevakha, Borodianka, Skvira, Zhuriv, and in the districts of Rokytne and Ivankiv, and 1 case - in each Stavysche, Ivankiv, Berezany, and in the districts of Poliske and Tarascha.

A total of 162 people are staying at hospitals and 729 are in self-isolation.

According to the report, a total of 89 people including five children have recovered, and the number of deaths made 17.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Region Laboratory Center has received a total of 2,799 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 13 to 866.

On May 5, the number of revealed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 487 to 13,184, the number of lethal cases rose by 11 day over day to 327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

Therefore, on May 5, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.8% of the overall number of the sick registered on May 4; the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for relaxation of the quarantine restrictions for the third day in a row.

On May 4, the number of new cases made 3% of the overall number of the sick as at May 3.

The largest number of the Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,985), Kyiv (1,651) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,037).

