04 May 2020, Monday, 17:58
Cabinet Allows Work Of Hairdressers And Beauty Salons From May 11

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of hairdressers and beauty salons from May 11.

The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the opening, which is scheduled for May 11... This is the opening of hairdressing, manicure, pedicure, beauty salons, respectively, under certain conditions in terms of compliance with anti-epidemiological measures," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Amendments to the decree regulating quarantine restrictions in the country were adopted with a two-day revision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

