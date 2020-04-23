Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitsc

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 70 over April 21 to 1,059, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 20.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that there were five medical workers among the newly-infected people.

Of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, there were 34 women aged 21-84; 29 men aged 26-71; five boys and two girls aged under 17.

A total of 24 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

Klitschko also said that 45 Kyivans have recovered.

Of all coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 266 were tested positive for the infection in Pecherskyi district, 164 in Darnytskyi district, 85 in Shevchenkivskyi district, 106 in Solomiyanskyi district, 100 in Holosiivskyi district, 83 in Dniprovskyi district, 87 in Desnianskyi district, 59 in Obolonskyi district, 49 in Podilskyi district, and 60 in Sviatoshynskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 97 over April 20 to 989 including 10 medical workers.

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,059), Chernivtsi region (1,140) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (644).

Ternopil region registered a total of 499 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 451, Rivne region - 396, Vinnytsia region - 353, Zhytomyr region - 304, Lviv region - 282, Kirovohrad region - 258, Zakarpattia region - 230, Cherkasy region - 220, Volyn region - 188, Dnipropetrovsk region - 186, 161 cases were registered in each Odesa and Poltava regions, Zaporizhia region - 146, and Kharkiv region - 101.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 89 cases - in Sumy region, 61 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Luhansk region, 21 cases – in Donetsk region, and 17 cases - in Chernihiv region.