subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.9 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko
23 April 2020, Thursday, 18:19 29
Events 2020-04-24T09:18:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitsc

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 70 over April 21 to 1,059, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 20.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that there were five medical workers among the newly-infected people.

Of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, there were 34 women aged 21-84; 29 men aged 26-71; five boys and two girls aged under 17.

A total of 24 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

Klitschko also said that 45 Kyivans have recovered.

Of all coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 266 were tested positive for the infection in Pecherskyi district, 164 in Darnytskyi district, 85 in Shevchenkivskyi district, 106 in Solomiyanskyi district, 100 in Holosiivskyi district, 83 in Dniprovskyi district, 87 in Desnianskyi district, 59 in Obolonskyi district, 49 in Podilskyi district, and 60 in Sviatoshynskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 97 over April 20 to 989 including 10 medical workers.

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,059), Chernivtsi region (1,140) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (644).

Ternopil region registered a total of 499 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 451, Rivne region - 396, Vinnytsia region - 353, Zhytomyr region - 304, Lviv region - 282, Kirovohrad region - 258, Zakarpattia region - 230, Cherkasy region - 220, Volyn region - 188, Dnipropetrovsk region - 186, 161 cases were registered in each Odesa and Poltava regions, Zaporizhia region - 146, and Kharkiv region - 101.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 89 cases - in Sumy region, 61 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Luhansk region, 21 cases – in Donetsk region, and 17 cases - in Chernihiv region.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People At Hostel In...
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment...
Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Co...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine U...
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment Of One-Time Cash Assistance Of UAH 1,000 To Pensioners
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14.8-15.9% To UAH 4,105-4,714 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In May
News
Interior Ministry Removes Video Blogger Sharii From Wanted List 18:24
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko 18:19
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14.8-15.9% To UAH 4,105-4,714 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In May 18:16
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment Of One-Time Cash Assistance Of UAH 1,000 To Pensioners 18:13
more news
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming responds to Shabunin's comment: "Corrupt official's lies and manipulation" 11:31
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 – Health Ministry 12:18
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
more news
NACP Checking Information About Possible Poroshenko Conflict Of Interest 18:29
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura 18:24
Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End During His Presidency 18:25
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok