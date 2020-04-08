subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 15 To 264 On April 7 – Klitschko
08 April 2020, Wednesday
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 15 To 264 On April 7 – Klitschko

On April 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people rose by 15 to 264 including three medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the infected there are eight women aged 29-67, six men aged 43-61 and one 16-year-old boy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 12 to 279, and that of the deaths rose by 1 to 5.

