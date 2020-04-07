subscribe to newsletter
07 April 2020, Tuesday
Public Health Center Receives 521 Reports On Suspected Coronavirus Infecting On April 6 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Public Health Center, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

On April 6, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 521 reports on suspected cases of coronavirus infecting.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the examinations, a total of 1,462 coronavirus cases have been registered, 45 have died and 28 have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received 373 respective reports.

