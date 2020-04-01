NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices

NACB Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Poroshenko’s Incitement To Embezzlement Of Wonderbliss Ltd’s Funds Via Specia

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged incitement by former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the embezzlement of the funds of the Wonderbliss Ltd offshore company, via special confiscation of USD 1.5 billion arrested in the accounts of former president, Viktor Yanukovych, and his accomplices.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the NACB.

The criminal investigation was launched at the decision of a court addressed by the Cypriot-based offshore company which had fallen the victim to the special confiscation.

According to the company, Poroshenko was involved in the embezzlement of its funds and played the role of the inciter.

The case was dismissed on March 20 over the absence of corpus delicti in the actions of Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB had opened the case upon classification by the Prosecutor General's Office of a court’s decision as for the special confiscation of Yanukovych’s USD 1.5 billion.