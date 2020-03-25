Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU

As of 07:00 a.m. on March 25, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased to 113.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 24, 29 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were laboratory-confirmed... As of 07:00 a.m. on March 25, 113 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in 13 regions and the city of Kyiv," the statement reads.

During the day, new cases of the disease were detected in Chernivtsi region (13), Kyiv region (7), Zaporizhia region, Ternopil region and Kyiv (2 in each), in Volyn, Luhansk and Odesa regions (1 in each).

A total of 38 cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region, 31 - in Kyiv, 22 - in Kyiv region, 5 - in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 4 - in Ternopil region, 2 each in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Lviv regions, and 1 each in Volyn, Donetsk , Luhansk, Odesa and Cherkasy regions.

Of these, 3 cases were fatal: 1 in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions.

1 patient in Chernivtsi region was discharged after recovery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus until April 3.