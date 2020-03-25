subscribe to newsletter
27.45 28.2
29.5 30.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU
25 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:30 523
Events 2020-03-25T20:15:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU

Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

As of 07:00 a.m. on March 25, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased to 113.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 24, 29 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were laboratory-confirmed... As of 07:00 a.m. on March 25, 113 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in 13 regions and the city of Kyiv," the statement reads.

During the day, new cases of the disease were detected in Chernivtsi region (13), Kyiv region (7), Zaporizhia region, Ternopil region and Kyiv (2 in each), in Volyn, Luhansk and Odesa regions (1 in each).

A total of 38 cases were recorded in Chernivtsi region, 31 - in Kyiv, 22 - in Kyiv region, 5 - in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 4 - in Ternopil region, 2 each in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Lviv regions, and 1 each in Volyn, Donetsk , Luhansk, Odesa and Cherkasy regions.

Of these, 3 cases were fatal: 1 in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions.

1 patient in Chernivtsi region was discharged after recovery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus until April 3.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Incr...
Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspi...
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergen...
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24
Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice Ministry And Internal Affairs Ministry To Close Border Of Ukraine For Passenger Traffic
News
UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April 17:55
Shokin: Gongadze And Sheremet’s Assassination Paymaster One And The Same Person 17:53
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March 17:49
Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice Ministry And Internal Affairs Ministry To Close Border Of Ukraine For Passenger Traffic 17:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko 17:39
more news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 13 People To 97 - Health Ministry 17:27
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU 13:30
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 11 To 84 – Health Ministry 12:14
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal 12:18
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Militants Not Allowing International Observers And Citizens To Enter Non-Government-Controlled Donbas 17:42
more news
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok