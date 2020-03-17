Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned

As of 11 a.m. on March 17, Ukraine’s international airports took 22 international flights with Ukrainians, another 25 are planned to arrive before the end of the day.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Boryspil, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv take flights during the day,” he wrote.

He also attached a link to current data on flights to Ukraine.

According to it, 18 flights to the Boryspil International Airport and one flight to Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv and Dnipro by UIA, SkyUp, Azur Air Ukraine and Windrose were operated by 11 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp Airlines intends to carry out 20 flights from Egypt to Ukraine on March 17.