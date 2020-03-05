6 People Hospitalized Due To Suspected Coronavirus In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Six people were hospitalized due to suspected coronavirus in Apostolovo of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The deputy head of the Kryvyi Rih Health Department, Oleksandr Lukyanenko, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that a man (father of a family), a pregnant woman (mother), three children, and another woman (father's mother) were diagnosed with cough and fever.

On February 26, a man came from Italy.

The family will be transported to the Kryvyi Rih Infectious Disease Hospital for examination and treatment.

A preliminary diagnosis is acute respiratory disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five people were hospitalized due to suspected coronavirus in Chernivtsi.

Kryvyi Rih prepared 15 boxes in 2 hospitals for possible patients with coronavirus.