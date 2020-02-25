Zaporizhia Airport Prepares Quarantine Measures In Case Passengers Arrive With Suspected Coronavirus

The Zaporizhia International Airport, a municipal enterprise of the Zaporizhia City Council, prepared quarantine measures in case passengers arrive with suspected coronavirus.

The press service of the city hall has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a separate epidemiological quarantine parking for aircraft is defined at the airport if the board is sanitary, or there are citizens with suspected illness on it.

The feldsher station has personal protective equipment of an increased level, namely: anti-epidemic suits (anti-plague), in order to protect all involved in the service of flights, both airport employees and other employees involved in servicing the aircraft.

An isolator was created for two people and additional rooms were prepared in case it would be necessary to isolate more.

An additional batch of masks and disinfectant solutions, special thermometers were ordered to the airport.

Sanitation is carried out daily.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will check the body temperature of passengers from all countries with recorded cases of Coronavirus.

In May, Zaporizhia Airport intends to service flights from Dnipropetrovsk Airport during the repair of its runway.