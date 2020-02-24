subscribe to newsletter
  Police Considering Possible Involvement Of Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara In Atlantic Group CEO Starytskyi's Murder
Police Considering Possible Involvement Of Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara In Atlantic Group CEO Starytskyi’s Murder

Police are determining whether former foreign affairs minister Leonid Kozhara was involved in the murder of the Atlantic Group’s Director General Serhii Starytskyi in the former minister’s house in Chaika (Kyiv region).

The press service of the Kyiv Regional Police Department announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are investigating everyone who was in the house at that time," the police department said.

The police are considering all possibilities, including suicide.

The police are not yet considering serving anyone with notification of suspicion.

According to the police, everyone who was in the house at the time of the murder has been interrogated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the police have reclassified the case involving the death of Starytskyi in Kozhara’s home suicide to premeditated murder.

