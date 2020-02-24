Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department

Expenditures on visits of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abroad in 2020 are planned to be doubled compared to 2019.

This is evidenced by the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to it, in 2019, the costs of the services of the Ukraina state aviation enterprise, which provides flights inside and outside the country with special flights of senior officials - the President, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada and the Prime Minister, official delegations led by them, as well as delegations of foreign states amounted to UAH 278 million.

Ensuring the functioning of the state-owned enterprise cost UAH 223.8 million.

UAH 44,300 were spent on air transportation of the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister and their delegations.

At the same time, Presidential flights cost UAH 54.2 million: preparing foreign visits – UAH 7 million, their implementation – UAH 33 million, and transportation within Ukraine – UAH 14.1 million.

In 2020, the cost of aviation services approved at the level of UAH 290 million.

At the same time, ensuring the functioning of the Ukraina SE should be cheaper – UAH 206.1 million.

In turn, the cost of air transportation of the head of state will increase 1.5 times - to UAH 82.9 million.

UAH 12 million are provided for flights across Ukraine, and UAH 7.8 million for the preparation of foreign visits, which is comparable to the costs of 2019.

However, the implementation of the President’s visits abroad will cost twice as much – UAH 64.1 million, including payment for air flights will be UAH 51 million in 2020 against UAH 27.3 million in 2019.

The Ukraina state aviation enterprise was founded in 1996 to transport senior officials and is subordinate to the State Affairs Department, which in turn is subordinate to the President and is a special state body to ensure the activities of the head of state, parliament, government and other state bodies.

The Ukraina state enterprise does not carry out regular air transportation, but exclusively charter flights on request.

"In 2019, the airline carried out 439 special flights, flights for the purpose of flying around, training and ferry flights of the enterprise and 5,742 passengers were transported," the SE said in response to a request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

On the balance sheet of the enterprise seven aircraft are recognized, but only four of them are used.

Airbus A-319 (serviceability 91%), AN-148 (serviceability 85.8%), AN-74 (serviceability 71.8%) and MI-8 helicopter (serviceability 72.6%) are in working condition.

Two Il-62 aircraft are unsuitable for use, so their service has been discontinued since 2014, and one Mi-8 helicopter has not been in operation since 2015 and requires major repairs.

Whether such repairs will be carried out in 2020, the airline did not respond, and it does not plan to buy new aircraft this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 and 2018, the cost of air travel of official delegations led by the President was planned at the level of UAH 65 million, and in 2017 – UAH 35.4 million.