56% Of Russians Believe Russia And Ukraine Should Be Independent But Friendly Countries – Levada Center Poll

56% of Russians believe that Russia and Ukraine should be independent but friendly countries with open borders and without visas and customs checks.

This is indicated by the results of a poll that that the Yuri Levada analytical center conducted in January, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked the question, "Which of the following opinions about relations between Russia and Ukraine would you rather agree with?" 26% of the respondents in the poll chose option "Russia's relations with Ukraine should be the same as its relations with other countries – closed borders, visas, and customs," 56% chose the option "Russia and Ukraine should be independent but friendly countries with open borders and without visas and customs," and 15% chose the option "Russia and Ukraine should unite into one country."

Three percent of respondents said it was difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from January 23 to 29 among a representative sample of urban and rural populations of Russians over the age of 18.

In total, the company polled 1,603 Russians in 137 settlements in 50 regions of Russia.

The statistical margin of sampling error is not higher than 3.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 47% of Russians polled by the Levada Center have a negative attitude to Ukraine and 42% have a positive attitude to the country.