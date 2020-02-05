Cabinet Recommends Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board Abstain From Payment Of Bonuses To Company’s Management After Victory At SCC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting that the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to abstain from paying bonuses to its management after the victory of the company over the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden).

This follows from a protocol resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Cabinet recommended that managers of state-run enterprises, supervisory boards of state-run enterprises, as well as the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company abstain from taking decisions to pay bonuses and other rewards to the management of such companies until the process of setting the size of such bonuses is settled.

The Government has urged the economy ministry to propose the process of settlement of the size of the bonuses.

Besides, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has addressed supervisory board chairperson of Naftogaz, Clare Spottiswoode, requesting to consider revision of the size of the bonuses to the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The prime minister is requesting the supervisory board to take its recommendations into consideration and abstain from taking decisions on rewarding the leadership of Naftogaz until respective consultations with the Government as an stockholder of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Honcharuk to regulate the issue of salaries of ministers and heads of state-run enterprises, as well as the issue of paying bonuses to the leadership of Naftogaz for the victory of the company over Gazprom.