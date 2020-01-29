subscribe to newsletter
  Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage
The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko filed 14 lawsuits to the Supreme Court for compensation of non-pecuniary damage.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that according to the complaints of Poroshenko’s lawyers, the judges established facts of unlawful inactivity: of prosecutors - 4; of investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation - 6; of officials of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau - 2; of investigators of the National Police - 2.

Based on this, Holovan said that he is filing 14 claims for compensation of non-pecuniary damage to Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the press service of the European Solidarity party stated that the Presidential Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are monitoring Poroshenko and adjusting the interrogation schedule for his international visits.

Besides, Holovan said that experts established the authenticity of the voice of the former director of the RSB Roman Truba on wiretap records that were published on an anonymous telegram channel.

