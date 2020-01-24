subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
24 January 2020, Friday, 18:05 6
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest

Даша Зубкова
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has replaced the round-the-clock house arrest of Yana Duhar, who is suspected of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet, with nighttime house arrest.

The court made this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partly granted the defense’s request by changing Duhar’s round-the-clock house arrest to nighttime (from 08:00 p.m.to 07:00 a.m.) house arrest.

Duhar attended the court hearing with her lawyers.

Duhar’s lawyers asked the court to cancel her round-the-clock house arrest and free her on her own recognizance.

Duhar said that this would allow her to continue her military service and education (she is a fourth-year student at the Lviv State University of Physical Education).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Duhar’s lawyers petitioned the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on January 13 to cancel her round-the-clock house arrest and free her on her own recognizance.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld Duhar’s 24-hour house arrest on January 8.

