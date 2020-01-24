subscribe to newsletter
24.15 24.55
26.1 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms
24 January 2020, Friday, 13:56 11
Politics 2020-01-24T20:15:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms

SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms

Даша Зубкова
SACPO, criminal case, CEC, Mykhailo Okhendovskyi

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has dismissed the criminal case against former chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Mykhailo Okhendovskyi, over the expiration of terms of the pre-trial investigation.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the SACPO.

The investigation had lasted since 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv cancelled the decision of the SACPO on suspension of the investigation into the Okhendovskyi’s case.

Больше новостей о: SACPO criminal case CEC Mykhailo Okhendovskyi

NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Bab...
SBI Refuses To Investigate Falsification Of Duhar’...
CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of ...
SACPO Suspends Investigation Into CEC Head Okhendo...
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko In High Treason Case
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7
News
SACPO Dismisses Okhendovskyi Case Due To Failure To Establish Evidence Of Guilt 19:59
Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million 18:14
Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha From Visiting Presidential Office And Rada 18:12
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7 18:08
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest 18:05
more news
EU Temporarily Suspends Poultry Meat Imports From Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region 18:14
Ukraine’s Population Is 37.3 Million – Dubilet 12:54
Cabinet To Place Ukrzaliznytsia Under Management Of Deutsche Bahn 18:10
Head Of EU Delegation Maasikas Assures Of Simplicity Of Obtaining Permission To Enter EU From 2021 18:18
NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million 12:51
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 13:52
SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms 13:56
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For EUR 1.25 Billion 12:36
Nova Poshta Ups Number Of Branches By 122% To 6,000 Branches In 2019 13:46
Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1 13:57
more news
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok