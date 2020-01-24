SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has dismissed the criminal case against former chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Mykhailo Okhendovskyi, over the expiration of terms of the pre-trial investigation.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the SACPO.

The investigation had lasted since 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv cancelled the decision of the SACPO on suspension of the investigation into the Okhendovskyi’s case.