Number Of Bank Outlets Down By 203 To 8,000 In Q4, In 2019 - By 507

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of bank outlets decreased by 203 to 8,002 outlets.

This is evidenced by the statistics of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2019, in general, the number of bank outlets decreased by 507 from 8,509 outlets.

As of January 1, 2020, the number of bank outlets was 8,002, as of October 1, 2019 - 8,205, as of July 1, 2019 - 8,269, as of April 1, 2019 - 8,449, while as of January 1, 2019 - 8,509.

A significant reduction in the regional network among existing banks occurred at Oschadbank - by 144 outlets, PrivatBank - by 46 outlets, Megabank and UkrSibbank - 7 outlets each.

The largest increase in the number of outlets showed: Alfa Bank (Ukraine) - 11 outlets, FUIB - 8 outlets, Accordbank – 3 outlets.

The largest regional network in Ukraine is owned by Oschadbank - 2,327 outlets, PrivatBank - 1,928, Raiffeisen Bank Aval - 496, UkrSibbank - 284, Alfa Bank (Ukraine) - 257, Ukrgasbank - 250.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the number of bank outlets decreased by 980 to 8,509.