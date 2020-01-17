Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of Mykhailo Beilin, co-owner of the Kyiv Food Market, in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press marathon.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

“The property is arrested,” he said.

At the same time, he did not specify what kind of property was arrested and whether Kyiv Food Market was arrested.

Beilin is suspected of involvement in the seizure of UAH 20 million and an attempt to seize another UAH 44 million of the Ukrzaliznychpostach enterprise, which since 2015 has been a branch of Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court changed Beilin's preventive measure from house arrest to a personal obligation.