subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.45
26 27.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source
17 January 2020, Friday, 18:52 15
Politics 2020-01-18T20:34:58+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source

Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source

Даша Зубкова
High Anti-Corruption Court, Mykhailo Beilin, Kyiv Food Market, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, press marathon, arrest, property arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of Mykhailo Beilin, co-owner of the Kyiv Food Market, in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press marathon.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

“The property is arrested,” he said.

At the same time, he did not specify what kind of property was arrested and whether Kyiv Food Market was arrested.

Beilin is suspected of involvement in the seizure of UAH 20 million and an attempt to seize another UAH 44 million of the Ukrzaliznychpostach enterprise, which since 2015 has been a branch of Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court changed Beilin's preventive measure from house arrest to a personal obligation.

Больше новостей о: High Anti-Corruption Court Mykhailo Beilin Kyiv Food Market President Volodymyr Zelenskyy press marathon arrest property arrest

Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropr...
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Invo...
Zelenskyy Considering Honcharuk’s Resignation Stat...
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions With...
SBU Starts Investigating Wiretapping Of Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February
News
Xi Jinping says mutual learning will be of benefit 16:45
Court Arrests Property Of Kyiv Food Market Owner Beilin - Source 18:52
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko 18:37
Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Involved In Recording Of Honcharuk’s Meeting By February 18:28
more news
NABU detectives decide to conduct unauthorized interrogation of 10,000 Ukrlandfarming employees 11:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Honcharuk Suggesting Rada Appoint Shmyhal Instead Of Babak 13:47
Court Arrests UAH 247 Million Of Yanukovych’s Entourage In International Investment Bank And Transferred Them To ARMA 18:48
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
more news
SBI Opens Case About Alleged Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Data By Truba And Press Service Head Belousenko 17:41
CEC Registers Director Of Government Relations Of Atlas Weekend Festival Sanchenko As MP From Servant Of The People Instead Of SBI Acting Director Venediktova 17:59
Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020 17:33
Rada Obtains No Resignation Statement From Honcharuk – Herasymov 13:43
EBRD Invests Over EUR 1.1 Billion In 51 New Projects In Ukraine In 2019 17:20
more news
Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will Arrive In Ukraine With Official Apologies On January 20-22 – Prystaiko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok