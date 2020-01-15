Zelenskyy Hoping Bodies Of Ukrainians Killed In UIA Plane Crash In Iran Will Be Repatriated On January 19

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping that the bodies of the Ukrainians that were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines’ passenger airplane in Tehran (Iran) will be repatriated on January 19.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are hoping that this will happen on January 19, possibly plus or minus two days. However, we have set such a task for both Ukrainian and Iranian experts," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with relatives of the Ukrainian citizens that were killed in the plane crash.

According to Zelenskyy, 10 Ukrainian experts are currently working in Iran to identify the bodies of the victims and return them to Ukraine.

The president said that the bodies of several Ukrainian citizens have already been identified.

The head of state also said that ordered return of the bodies of the Ukrainians killed in the crash to Ukraine as soon as possible.

He stressed that the family of every Ukrainian citizen killed in the crash would receive a compensation of UAH 200,000 from the state this week.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine will demand additional compensation from Iran.

The president also promised to provide the necessary burial assistance.

