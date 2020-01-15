subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Hoping Bodies Of Ukrainians Killed In UIA Plane Crash In Iran Will Be Repatriated On January 19
15 January 2020, Wednesday, 18:08 23
Politics 2020-01-16T15:15:11+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Hoping Bodies Of Ukrainians Killed In UIA Plane Crash In Iran Will Be Repatriated On January 19

Zelenskyy Hoping Bodies Of Ukrainians Killed In UIA Plane Crash In Iran Will Be Repatriated On January 19

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UIA plane crash, plane crash, Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping that the bodies of the Ukrainians that were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines’ passenger airplane in Tehran (Iran) will be repatriated on January 19.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are hoping that this will happen on January 19, possibly plus or minus two days. However, we have set such a task for both Ukrainian and Iranian experts," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with relatives of the Ukrainian citizens that were killed in the plane crash.

According to Zelenskyy, 10 Ukrainian experts are currently working in Iran to identify the bodies of the victims and return them to Ukraine.

The president said that the bodies of several Ukrainian citizens have already been identified.

The head of state also said that ordered return of the bodies of the Ukrainians killed in the crash to Ukraine as soon as possible.

He stressed that the family of every Ukrainian citizen killed in the crash would receive a compensation of UAH 200,000 from the state this week.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine will demand additional compensation from Iran.

The president also promised to provide the necessary burial assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has called on Germany to help bring those responsible for the downing of the passenger airliner in Iran to justice.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy UIA plane crash plane crash Iran

Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional A...
Ukraine Identifies 3 Areas For Disengagement Of Fo...
Zelenskyy Asks Germany For Help In Bringing Those ...
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation...
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok