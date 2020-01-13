Kyiv Income From Tourism Up By UAH 30.7 Million To UAH 63.6 Million In 2019

Kyiv income from tourist tax increased by UAH 30.7 million from UAH 32.9 million in 2018 to UAH 63.6 million in 2019.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Income from the tourist tax last year increased by more than UAH 30 million. If in 2018 this amount was UAH 32.9 million, then in 2019 the city received a record UAH 63.6 million with the planned UAH 35 million,” the deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Maryna Khonda, noted.

According to her, last year the majority of foreign tourists came to Kyiv from Belarus, Israel, the USA, Germany and Turkey.

She also noted that there has been an increase in foreign tourists from India, Canada and Sweden.

According to the decision approved by the Kyiv City Council, the tourist tax rate in 2019 amounted to 0.4% (UAH 16.69) of the minimum wage for domestic tourism and for inbound tourism 1% (UAH 41.73).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 million tourists visited Kyiv in the first nine months of 2019.