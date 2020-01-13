Zelenskyy Signs Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a draft law that provides for fining parliamentarians up to UAH 85,000 for non-personal votes in the parliament.

The press service of the president of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law provides for fining parliamentarians 3,000-5,000 nontaxable minimum incomes (UAH 51,000-85,000) for voting on behalf of other parliamentarians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Constitutional Court ruled on December 26 that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s draft law No. 1027, which provides for stripping parliamentarians of their parliamentary mandates for absenteeism and not personally casting their votes in the parliament, is unconstitutional.