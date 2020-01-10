subscribe to newsletter
  Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile
Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile

The Islamic Republic of Iran has called lies the accusations of downing the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company in Teheran on January 8.

This follows from a statement posted by the IRNA state news agency (Iran) with the reference to the Government of Iran, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Donald Trump considers that the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company could be downed in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran) by mistake.

Trump also said he deputy did not believe in any technical flaws.

As a result of the air crash all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers were killed.

Nine crewmembers and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine.

Besides, there were 82 citizens of Iran; 63 citizens of Canada; 10 citizens of Sweden; four citizens of Afghanistan; three citizens of Germany; and three citizens of Britain.

