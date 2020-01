Turkey Promises To Raise Issue Of Crimea’s De-Occupation, Release Of Ukrainian Hostages During Putin’s Visit

The Republic of Turkey has promised to raise the issue of de-occupation of the Russia-annexed Crimea and release of all Ukrainian hostages during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December, Ukraine returned 76 citizens as a result of the hostage exchange with the Russian Federation.