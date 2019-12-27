subscribe to newsletter
  Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the payment of USD 2.918 billion to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company by the Gazprom gas company (Russia) in implementation of a decision by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce represents a great victory for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy wrote this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Another victory. It may be a small victory for some, but it is big one for the country,” he wrote.

According to the president, the money is already in Ukrainian bank accounts in accordance with the agreements that were reached.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine has received USD 2.918 billion from Gazprom in implementation of a decision by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

