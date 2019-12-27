subscribe to newsletter
27 December 2019
Razumkov Signs Bill On Fining MPs Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada

Даша Зубкова
Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has signed a bill that provides for fining parliamentarians up to UAH 85,000 for not personally casting their votes in the parliament.

This is stated on the bill No. 2148’s webpage on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The law provides for fining parliamentarians 3,000-5,000 nontaxable minimum incomes (UAH 51,000-85,000) for voting on behalf of other parliamentarians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court ruled on December 26 that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bill No. 1027, which provides for stripping parliamentarians of their parliamentary mandates for absenteeism and not personally casting their votes in the parliament, is unconstitutional.

The parliament adopted the bill on introduction of a fine of up to UAH 85,000 for parliamentarians for non-personal votes in the parliament on December 19.

