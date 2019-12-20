subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Abandons Intention To Build Prydniprovia Airport In Dnipropetrovsk Region
20 December 2019
Cabinet Abandons Intention To Build Prydniprovia Airport In Dnipropetrovsk Region

The Cabinet of Ministers abandoned its intentions to build a new Prydniprovia airport in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is stated in government decree No.1010 of December 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the decision of June 19, 2019, On Approval of the Procedure for Using the Funds Provided in the State Budget For the Design and Construction Of the Prydniprovia Airport in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The government also approved the use of funds provided by the state budget for the design and construction of the airfield of the Dnipropetrovsk Airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers redistributed UAH 200 million to the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects for the design and construction of the Prydniprovia airport in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The state budget for 2019 provides for the allocation of UAH 200 million for the design and construction of a new airport in the village of Solene of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to former Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Omelian, the construction of the airport was supposed to begin in 2019.

The state budget for 2020 provides for the allocation of UAH 1 billion for the design and construction of the airfield of the Dnipropetrovsk International Airport.

Businessman Yaroslavskyi is ready to invest USD 70 million in the construction of a new airport in Dnipro, provided that the state finances the construction of the runway and apron.

Dnipropetrovsk Airport is located 5 km southeast of Dnipro, not far from the village of Stari Kodaky.

