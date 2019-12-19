subscribe to newsletter
Finance Ministry Stops Discretionary Budget Payments Over Hryvnia’s Anomalous Strengthening

Даша Зубкова
Finance Ministry, state budget, hryvnia

The Finance Ministry has stopped optional payments from the state budget over anomalous strengthening of the hryvnia.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the ministry’s statement, the State Treasury Service timely and in full finances the protected expenditure units (salary, pensions and all social allowances), and finances all the obligations registered over 11 months.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, has published results of a meeting headed by Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk on his Facebook page.

The document notes that the major administrators of the budget funds have been urged to define priority of expenditures and allocation of loans taking into account the balance of unused funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has urged the Finance Ministry to attract UAH 10 billion from placement of government domestic loan bonds to finance the state budget for 2020 in January.

