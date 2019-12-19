subscribe to newsletter
  • U.S. House Of Representatives Approves Allocation Of USD 698 Million In Financial Assistance To Ukraine For 2020
Даша Зубкова
The House of Representatives of the Congress of the United States has approved allocation of USD 698 million in financial assistance to Ukraine for 2020.

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcy Kaptur, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that the decision indicates the dual-party support to Ukraine.

The next step should be the Senate’s approval of the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the House of Representatives has approved allocation of USD 300 million to Ukraine for security issues in 2020.

