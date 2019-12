Court Suspends Considering Appeal Of Duhar Suspected Of Sheremet’s Murder For January 8, 2020

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has suspended considering the appeal against the round-the-clock house arrest of Yana Duhar, a suspect of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, for January 8, 2020.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from her lawyer Vitalii Kolomyets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv placed Duhar under round-the-clock house arrest until February 8, 2020.