  Prosecutor's Office Identifies Organizer Of Attempt On Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev's Life And Murder Of His 3-Year-Old Son
17 December 2019, Tuesday
Politics 2019-12-17T20:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor's Office, Viacheslav Sobolev, murder

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office has established the identity of the organizer of the attempt on the life of Kyiv regional councilor Viacheslav Sobolev and the murder of his three-year-old son.

The press service of the Kyiv prosecutor’s office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators believe that a 25-year-old native of the Russian Federation was involved in the organization of the crime and that he hired a 20-year-old former ATO (anti-terrorist operation) fighter with combat experience, including experience as a sniper, whom he met in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donetsk region," the statement said.

According to the statement, the organizer met with the shooter in a shopping mall in Kyiv and offered him USD 40,000 in cash to murder Sobolev, and the latter accepted the offer.

The killer fired a shot after Sobolev, his wife, and their three-year-old son got into a car in the evening on December 1, mortally wounding the child.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the Kyiv prosecutor’s office has decided to serve the 25-year-old man with notification of suspicion of organizing the contract murder.

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office is currently considering whether to place him on an international wanted list.

Work to establish the identity of the person that ordered the contract killing is continuing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered arrest of two suspects in the murder of Sobolev’s three-year-old son on n December 4.

